Paramedics receive hands-on training at Saint Joseph East

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — First responders from across Kentucky are in the middle of a three-day training session, learning how to improve patient care in emergencies.

Tuesday was the second day of the Critical Care Paramedic Endorsement program. Close to two dozen paramedics received hands-on education in a hospital setting at Saint Joseph East in Lexington.

"You're getting your reps in; you're solidifying the information you learned about through lectures," said EMS liaison Austin Roush.

Jessamine County paramedic Trey Booth was excited to improve his skills.

"In the back of a truck, we don't just transport," he said. "People sometimes think that about a paramedic, but when you see them in the ER when you see them out in the truck, they do a lot more than that."

Paramedics represented seven total agencies. This is the first time the training was held at Saint Joseph East, and it will now happen twice a year.

"Taking paramedics, getting them the training they need, partnering, is just the perfect match," said COO Melissa Bennett. "Not just in the emergency room, but also it's a good connection to our communities."