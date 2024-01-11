Parents upset after childcare provider not given jail time in abuse case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington childcare provider accused of abusing two children will not face any additional time behind bars.

Susan Harding was charged with felony first-degree child abuse and misdemeanor child abuse in 2020.

After serving just two days in jail, Judge Julie Goodman sentenced her on Thursday to conditional discharge for the 2013 and 2020 incidents involving two children who were both hospitalized after being in her care.

Today's sentencing left the parents of those children very upset.

"This judge is not granting justice in a felony case of a child who receives significant bleeding two children that had blending on the brain," said Ashley Arrington.

The conditions of Harding's release include being under close watch for six months, but she isn't required to check-in.

In addition, if she's involved in any illegal activity during that time, the judge can reinstate Hardin’s one-year prison sentence.