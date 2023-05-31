Paris bakery donating 60% of this week's profits to Deputy Conley's memorial fund

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Chelsea Morguson's Countryside Sweets bakery in Paris doesn’t make a huge daily profit, but 60% of whatever she brings in this week will be going to a good cause.

“Caleb (Deputy Conley) was a great person who’d give you the shirt off his back. I just wanted to help where I knew help would be needed,” Morguson said on Wednesday morning.

Chelsea has been friends with the late deputy for more than a decade. He was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop last Monday in Georgetown along I-75. Chelsea and her husband will be attending Wednesday’s visitation and Thursday’s funeral service.

“We go back to 2008, 2009. Kept in contact. Saw him at a gas station in Georgetown a couple of months ago and we talked for a long time,” she explained of her relationship with the deputy and his family.

She also said he’s been in her bakery many times (the strawberry cheesecake-flavored cupcake was apparently his favorite!)

Morguson was able to add a little icing to this cake when she was able to get her employees involved in the fundraising too.

“100 percent of their tips. All of my employees have agreed to donate all of their tips back (this week),” she said.

She might not raise very much, and she knows it won’t approach GoFundMe-type numbers, but every little bit helps and that’s the point.

“It’s going to be a really hard road for Rachel (Deputy Conley’s widow) and both babies, so we need to do what we can to make sure they are at least financially comfortable,” she said.