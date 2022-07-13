Parkette Drive-In memorabilia to go on sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After closing for good last month the Parkette Drive-In is cooking up a way for folks to take a piece of the restaurant home with them.

The owner's son-in-law Bryan Tipton says memorabilia from t-shirts to signs are up for sale coming up on July 23rd.

"Anything that's iconic to Parkette, we will be selling it," Tipton said.

He said the sale will be cash-only and first come, first served. What you buy, you have to take that day.

The one off-limits item is the massive and iconic roadside Parkette sign in the parking lot.

Tipton said they are going to do everything they can to preserve it, even negotiating with potential future property owners about keeping it.

"It might not be a Parkette sign in the future but we want it to stay here," he said.

He wants to preserve the legacy of a Lexington staple that got its start in 1951. That's more than 70 years of memories made inside these walls.

"My wife was born in the hospital here in Lexington and was brought and put back in the kitchen in a chicken box and so was her sister," he said.

For the customers who treasure their memories at Parkette, now they can have a physical reminder of what it's meant to them.

"There is an incredible outpouring of people that want a piece of the Parkette and we want every single one of those people to get a piece of it," he said. "I hope that everybody who wants it gets it."

While customers will no longer be driving in, he hopes this sale drives home the fact that while Parkette will be gone it can never be forgotten.

The sale will take place on July 23rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.