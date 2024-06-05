Parole decision for James Anthony Gray sent to full board

(LEX 18) — Two members of the Kentucky Parole Board opted to send James Anthony Gray’s case to the full board after a hearing on Wednesday.

Gray was convicted in 2021 of two counts of murder in the 2007 shooting deaths of his parents, James and Vivian Gray. He was sentenced to 55 years.

The case had been tried twice before Gray’s 2021 conviction, and Gray had already served more than 19 years of his sentence.

At his parole hearing, Gray maintained that he was innocent and that someone else killed his parents. Gray told the board members he felt he’d been convicted based on his prior bad relationship with his parents.

Rather than make a final decision Wednesday, board members Cyndi Heddleston and Michael James decided to send the case to the full board on Monday for further deliberation.

During his questioning of Gray, James asked about an instance before the murders where Gray had reportedly told a girlfriend he wanted to kill his parents, and an instance afterward when Gray’s cellmate said that Gray had said he’d shot his parents.