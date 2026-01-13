Structure fire closes Main Street in London, 1 person hospitalized after rescue

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London Mayor Randall Weddle reports that Main Street is closed between Third Street and Fifth Street due to a structure fire on Tuesday morning.

The London Fire Department, according to Mayor Weddle, has pulled one person out of the fire, who was then sent to a Lexington hospital.

According to Mayor Weddle, several agencies are on the scene working to extinguish the fire, and the area should be avoided.

Mayor Weddle says that the duration of the closure is unknown at this time and that alternate routes should be used.

The London Police Department says it has "notified the Laurel County School System and is coordinating closely with the Laurel County School Police to ensure the safety of students."

London police add that due to the road closure, "there is a potential for traffic disruptions that may result in delays for student transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.