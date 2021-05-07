Motorcyclist and SUV driver involved in crash, part of Tates Creek Road shut down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Part of Tates Creek Road has been shut down to investigate a crash near New Circle Road.

It's all happening close to the Landsdowne Shoppes, the area where the water main break took place Thursday night.

Officers tell LEX 18 the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV. The person on the motorcycle was sent to the hospital. We don't know the status of his or her injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit will investigate what happened.

As of 6:00 p.m. Friday, one lane is open on the inbound side of Tates Creek Road and both outbound lanes are still closed. The lanes are expected to reopen shortly.