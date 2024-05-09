Partial building collapse in Garrard County

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A historic building in Garrard County suffered major structural damage overnight.

The building is located on the Public Square in Lancaster. Over the years, it’s housed various businesses, but currently, the bottom floor is occupied by Subway and the top floor houses low-income tenants.

Structural issues began in March when a wall caved in, forcing firefighters to respond and the building to be condemned. The residents had to leave.

Wednesday night, the whole backside of the building collapsed.

If residents were hoping to move back in, they won’t be anytime soon.

"It’s going to be a lot of money and a lot of time to get it where it needs to be,” said the building’s owner James Bushnell. “It’s unfortunate that everyone had to leave. It’s a good opportunity to remodel the inside and get it where it needs to be, but first and foremost we have to secure the building and make sure it’s not a hazard to anyone."

According to Bushnell, the tenants received support from the city and the Salvation Army after the building was condemned, but he worries about them now.

“All of my tenants were low income,” said Bushnell. “They paid around $300 a month, utilities included. It was not a money maker, it was more of a public outreach thing that I did. I know every one of them. One has terminal cancer, another is a widow and a lot of them have issues in life they're working on.”

Bushnell said work has begun on repairs.