Paws 4 the Cause desperate for donations after latest rescue's medical bills

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a string of serious vet visits, Paws 4 the Cause is struggling to commit to new animals.

Waiting in the lobby of Central Kentucky Veterinary Center, Anita Spreitzer with Paws 4 the Cause pet her latest rescue.

“Are you a good boy? You look so much better than the other day,” she said to the dog her team has affectionately named “Roady.”

Over the weekend, Roady was hit by a car near New Circle Road and Nicholasville Road. Unable to move, he lay on the median of New Circle until a good samaritan stopped and took him in.

Despite wearing a collar, Roady’s owners haven’t come forward, so, as they often do, Paws 4 the Cause stepped in.

“What we found out with the x-rays is that he has two fractures in his front leg and his pelvis is in pieces,” said Spreitzer.

The rescue’s partner for years now, Central Kentucky Vet Center, said Roady’s recovery will be a long road.

“Today we're going to do surgery to repair his radius, then he'll have several weeks of confinement and rehabilitation and then we'll address his pelvis at a later time,” said veterinarian Kevin Fuller.

One look at those puppy dog eyes, and Spreitzer can’t help but to help.

However, with more and more pups like Roady landing on the rescue’s doorstep, taking on more animals is getting harder.

“In order for us to continue taking these cases on, we're gonna need to raise money to help this,” said Spreitzer. “We have an emergency fund, but our emergency fund has been tapped out for a while now, and we hate coming to the media and to Facebook begging, but we’re begging not for us, but for them, and the bills have to be paid one way or another.”

In the last month alone, Paws 4 the Cause has come in the care of a dog in need of an eye removal, a dog scalped and requiring immediate attention, and two puppies with parvo.

“You're talking about vet costs, five to eight thousand dollars at this point for us.”

At a shelter, Roady might have already been euthanized. Paws 4 the Cause and its faithful veterinarians can’t let that happen, no matter the cost.

“Animals are one of the few things in this world that are capable of unconditional love, so I think it's good work when you try to protect that,” said Fuller.

In addition to monetary donations, Paws 4 the Cause would happily take on new volunteers and fosters.

You learn more about opportunities to help here.