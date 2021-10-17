Peace Walk to remember victims of gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds gathered in Lexington's Duncan Park on Sunday for the annual Anita Franklin Peace Walk.

The peace walks began in 2014 in honor of her son, Antonio Franklin Jr., whose life was cut short by a random act of gun violence.

Until she died in 2020, Anita Franklin led the peace walks and fought to make the community safer from gun violence.

This year, a mural depicting Anita and her son was dedicated to them and "all our fallen Angels."

Even though Anita is gone, her work to end gun violence in Lexington continues.

"My brother passed away in this park. So seven years ago today, it was a park that I just didn't want to come to. I think the first peace walk I may have not came to just because it was difficult. But then just being able to come back to here and show my strength, and my family for coming back here every single year, shows a lot of strength and just courage to face, you know, something that was so traumatic for us. You know, to overcome that filled with peace, and I love it here," said Ricardo Franklin, son of Anita.