Peacocks at Nicholasville bed and breakfast need help after tornado

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Creek Side Bed and Breakfast in Jessamine County is usually the perfect place for some tranquility.

"It's just the quietness, the stillness of it all," said Tiffany Lowery, a friend of the owner.

Visitors here get to know a family of peacocks.

"This is Annie and this is Baby Blueberry," she said, as the two approached.

To Lowery, the birds are family. The biggest peacock, Luke, runs things out on the lawn.

"He's like the Mac daddy," Lowery said.

Back on April 2, trouble blew into Creek Side.

"It just came through. It blew peacocks and peacock cages everywhere," Lowery said.

That EF-1 tornado spared the big house, but left the peacocks homeless.

"It just totally bent everything and just destroyed it all," Lowery said as she walked among the remains of the birds' enclosures.

"We've got one that we've tried to piece together, but it's so bent that we can't hardly open up the gates," she added.

It took a while for them to find all the birds. One of them was missing for more than three days. Ultimately, they all found their way home, but no longer had a place to roost.

"They were in shock. They just kind of stood there and a couple of them just kind of fell over and laid there," Lowery said.

For now, they're putting the peacocks up in the barn at night so coyotes can't get to them. They also have to keep Luke and the other big male, Doc, away from each other.

"They were fighting, and peacocks, if they fight too much, they will kill each other over the peahens," Lowery said.

They're hoping they can rebuild the peacock enclosures so the birds can get back to normal. Lowery believes it could cost into the thousands to rebuild it all.

"The cages that they did have was around $7,000," she said.

She started a GoFundMeaccount hoping to raise enough to rebuild, hoping the get back to life before the storm.

"If anything happened to these peacocks, it would be like a death in the family," Lowery said.