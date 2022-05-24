Peanut butter recall creates headache for food banks

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jif peanut butter recall is creating a headache for food banks.

Workers at the Garrard County Food Pantry are going through cases of donated peanut butter trying to figure out which ones are safe to eat.

"I'm going to get busy and start going through peanut butter the next little bit. It'll take me a few days because I've got a bunch of it," said Angela Cash, as she looked through several cases in a back room.

Jif voluntarily recalled the jars with lot numbers 1274425 through 2140425, if the first seven digits end with 425. The lot numbers are separate from the product's UPC number and are found near the expiration date. The jars came from Jif's facility in Lexington.

Cash said she had found several jars in the affected number range.

"It just breaks my heart because I love Jiffy, but now we've got to go through a whole process of pulling things off the shelf, checking the things, make sure it's safe for all of our people," she said.

The Garrard County Food Pantry suffered a fire in November 2021 and Cash said the community was supportive, helping them get back on their feet. She said she expected the community would step up to help them replace the peanut butter they will have to throw away now.