Pedestrian struck on I-75 on Friday identified

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the person struck while trying to cross I-75 on Friday.

Police say 36-year-old Michael Cornett was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross from the northbound side to the southbound side of the interstate.

They say it is unclear why he decided to cross at that particular spot when there appeared to be no destination and added that he "abruptly darted across the lanes."

The vehicle that struck Cornett was traveling from Tennessee and the occupants were fully cooperative in the investigation, a release says.