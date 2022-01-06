GALLERY: Take a look around Kentucky for the first snowfall of 2022
As the first winter storm of 2022 rolls into Kentucky, we are compiling a gallery of viewer photos.
Somerset, KyCourtesy of Loretta Barnett
Downtown FrankfortCourtesy of Zachary Coots
Russell County, KyCourtesy of Jessica Gilmore
Herrington LakeCourtesy of Leanna Renninger
Danville, KyCourtesy of Lamont Key
Berea, KyCourtesy of Kay Snoddy
Parksville Knob in Parksville, KYCourtesy of Dana Holley Lawhorn
Cathi Collins Lykins shared this photo out of Winchester.Cathi Collins Lykins
Marion Harrison
Heather Gillum Reynolds took this photo in Garrard County.Heather Gillum Reynolds
Rob Charles