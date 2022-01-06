Watch
NewsPhoto Galleries

GALLERY: Take a look around Kentucky for the first snowfall of 2022

As the first winter storm of 2022 rolls into Kentucky, we are compiling a gallery of viewer photos.

SOMERSET - LORETTA BARNETT.jpg
Somerset, KyPhoto by: Courtesy of Loretta Barnett
ZACHARY COOTS - DOWNTOWN FRANKFORT.jpg
Downtown FrankfortPhoto by: Courtesy of Zachary Coots
RUSSELL COUNTY - JESSICA GILMORE.jpg
Russell County, KyPhoto by: Courtesy of Jessica Gilmore
HERRINGTON LAKE - Leanna Renninger.jpg
Herrington LakePhoto by: Courtesy of Leanna Renninger
DNVILLE - LAMONT KEY.jpg
Danville, KyPhoto by: Courtesy of Lamont Key
BEREA - KAY SNODDY.jpg
Berea, KyPhoto by: Courtesy of Kay Snoddy
269740466_467961021563882_8236102240562625871_n.jpg
Parksville Knob in Parksville, KYPhoto by: Courtesy of Dana Holley Lawhorn
Cahi Collins Lykins Winchester.jpg
Cathi Collins Lykins shared this photo out of Winchester.Photo by: Cathi Collins Lykins
Marion Harrison.jpg
Photo by: Marion Harrison
HeatherGillumReynoldsGarrardCounty.jpg
Heather Gillum Reynolds took this photo in Garrard County.Photo by: Heather Gillum Reynolds
RobCharles.jpg
Photo by: Rob Charles

GALLERY: Take a look around Kentucky for the first snowfall of 2022

close-gallery
  • SOMERSET - LORETTA BARNETT.jpg
  • ZACHARY COOTS - DOWNTOWN FRANKFORT.jpg
  • RUSSELL COUNTY - JESSICA GILMORE.jpg
  • HERRINGTON LAKE - Leanna Renninger.jpg
  • DNVILLE - LAMONT KEY.jpg
  • BEREA - KAY SNODDY.jpg
  • 269740466_467961021563882_8236102240562625871_n.jpg
  • Cahi Collins Lykins Winchester.jpg
  • Marion Harrison.jpg
  • HeatherGillumReynoldsGarrardCounty.jpg
  • RobCharles.jpg

Share

Somerset, KyCourtesy of Loretta Barnett
Downtown FrankfortCourtesy of Zachary Coots
Russell County, KyCourtesy of Jessica Gilmore
Herrington LakeCourtesy of Leanna Renninger
Danville, KyCourtesy of Lamont Key
Berea, KyCourtesy of Kay Snoddy
Parksville Knob in Parksville, KYCourtesy of Dana Holley Lawhorn
Cathi Collins Lykins shared this photo out of Winchester.Cathi Collins Lykins
Marion Harrison
Heather Gillum Reynolds took this photo in Garrard County.Heather Gillum Reynolds
Rob Charles
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next