The El Papi Burger (Agave & Rye)Two all beef burger patties, white cheddar, ham & bacon mix, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, all on a toasted brioche bun.Located at: 3535 Nicholasville Rd (Fayette Mall) and 123 N. Broadway Lexington Burger Week

Athenian Bifteki Burger (Athenian Grill)Athenian handmade beef burger layered with feta cheese, cucumber, tomato and tzatziki.Located at: 313 S. Ashland Ave. and 120 E Main St. Lexington Burger Week

Bat Out of Hell Burger (Bear & The Butcher)Grilled meatloaf topped with American cheese, smoked ketchup, lettuce, mashed potato and brown gravy on a grilled brioche bun.Located at: 815 Euclid Avenue Lexington Burger Week

Holy Moly Stromboli (Big City Pizza)“Kentucky Stromboli” is topped with deli pepperoni, house made pizza sauce, and 100% whole milk mozzarella. The top is drizzled with garlic butter and a sprinkle of "pizza crack". Located at: 2312 Sir Barton Way #110 and 1060 Chinoe Rd #128 Lexington Burger Week

Wine Down Burger (BRU Burger Bar)Signature patty blend, topped with gorgonzola and grapes, a red wine reduction, mayo, and onion straws.Located at: 3010 Lakecrest Circle Lexington Burger Week

Summer Smash Burger (Burger Fi)Top toasted bun coated with barbeque sauce and lettuce, bottom toasted bun layered with a single angus patty with swiss cheese, garlic aioli, pineapple salsa finished with a drizzle of ghost pepper honey.Located at: 1816 Alysheba Way (Hamburg) and 141 Rojay Dr (Fayette Mall) Lexington Burger Week

Basil Burger (Campus Pub)½ lb. patty with lettuce, tomato, bacon, sautéed onions and a basil aioli. Located at: 393 Waller Ave UNIT 18 Lexington Burger Week

Burger Shot (Chevy Chase Inn)A shot of tequila, a shot of tomato juice, a shot of pickle juice. For ages 21 and up.Located at: 833 Euclid Ave. Lexington Burger Week

Parking Lot (County Club)Charcoal grilled beef with grilled onions, smoked summer pepper mayo, tomato and mozzarella.Located at: 555 Jefferson St. Lexington Burger Week

Banana Split Ice Cream Burger (Crank and Boom)This delightful concoction is made with a North Lime glazed donut, Banana + Chocolate Ice Cream, fresh pineapple, house made strawberry sauce and topped with fresh whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.Located at: 1210 Manchester Street and 3101 Clays Mill Road #301 Lexington Burger Week

All "B" It Burger (Drake's)A fresh, never frozen burger with creamy brie, smoked bacon, citrus-splashed arugula & blueberry-bourbon BBQ sauce on a warm butter-toasted bun. Located at: 390 East Brannon Road Lexington Burger Week

Creole Burger (Drake's - Hamburg)A fresh, never frozen blackened burger with Swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & Cajun heat aioli on a warm butter-toasted bun.Located at: 1880 Pleasant Ridge Drive Lexington Burger Week

Southern Comfort Burger (Drake's - Lansdowne)A fresh, never frozen Old Bay-seasoned burger with creamy pimento cheese, crunchy potato chips, mayo & pickles on a warm butter-toasted bun.Located at: 3347 Tates Creek Road Lexington Burger Week

The Baja Burger (First Watch)Lean white-meat turkey patty with avocado, organic mixed greens, house made pico de gallo, mayo and horseradish Havarti on a brioche bun. T, I, OLocated at: 1080 S. Broadway, Suite 301, 2251 War Admiral Way, Suite 130, 119 West Reynolds Rd., 2894 Richmond Rd., and 100 Tiger Way (Georgetown) Lexington Burger Week

Burger, Fries and a Drink (Gold Star Chili)Any burger, fries and a drink. Burgers include: Class hamburger, cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger and the chili burger.Located at: 101 Lawson Drive (Georgetown) Lexington Burger Week

Off The Cob Burger (Goodwood Frankfort)Certified Angus Beef burger topped with roasted Mexican street corn dip, crispy jalapeños, lettuce and tomato topped with a tortilla chip. Also available as a vegetarian black bean and corn patty.Located at: 109 W Main St, Frankfort, KY 40601 Lexington Burger Week

Good Guac Burger (Goodwood Lexington)Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with house made guacamole, pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapeños, lettuce and tomato topped with a tortilla chip. Also available was a vegetarian black bean and corn patty. Located at: 200 Lexington Green Cir. Suite 110 Lexington Burger Week

Beerfest Burger (Harry's - Hamburg)A fresh, never frozen burger with warm beer cheese, smoked bacon, horseradish-celery seed slaw, pickle chips & house mustard on a warm butter-toasted bun.Located at: 1920 Pleasant Ridge Drive Lexington Burger Week

The Big Easy Burger (Harry's - Palomar)A fresh, never frozen blackened Cajun burger with provolone, smoked ham, olive relish, lettuce, tomato & remoulade on a warm butter-toasted bun.Located at: 3735 Palomar Centre Drive Lexington Burger Week

Rooftop Rodeo Burger (Infinity: Rooftop Restaurant Bar + Bar)Seasoned Burger Patty topped with brisket, jalapeno cream coleslaw, cheddar and queso cheese with remoulade sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Located at: 150 W Main St. (Inside Lexington Marriott City Center) Lexington Burger Week

Trinidad Burger (Jack's Sandbar and Grill)Grilled beef patty topped with lettuce, red onion and grilled pineapple, and smothered in a sweet and spicy Trinidad Angostura Bitters Reduction.Located at: 2536 Larkin Rd. (Inside Malibu Jack's) Lexington Burger Week

Big Bad Boy and Meatloaf Madness Burger (Josanne's Homestyle Kitchen)Big Bad Boy - Fresh Made Burger topped with pulled pork, creamy coleslaw, crispy onion ring, and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun.Meatloaf Madness Burger - Homestyle Meatloaf Burger topped with a red Sauce and fried potato cake on a toasted bun.Located at: 3449 Buckhorn Drive, Suite 100 Lexington Burger Week

Summer Breeze and Walking on Sunshine Burger (La Petite Delicat)Summer Breeze Burger - Filled with watermelon puree and chopped mint leaves then blended in white chocolate ganache.Walking on Sunshine Burger - Filled with piña colada buttercream and dried candied pineapple.Located at: 722 National Avenue Lexington Burger Week

Cheeseburger Deluxe Pizza (LaRosa's Pizzaria)Tastes just like a Deluxe Cheeseburger on a pizza crust - with special burger sauce, ground beef, bacon, roasted onions, pickles, provolone and cheddar cheeses.Located at: 2890 Richmond Road and 115 Southland Drive Lexington Burger Week

Showstopper (LexLive)A never frozen baked and seared tender meatloaf patty smothered in a caramelized Maple Bourbon Glaze topped with crispy bacon and a savory mac and cheese on a toasted Brioche bun.Located at: 301 S. Broadway Lexington Burger Week

Burger with a Peruvian Twist (Maty's Authentic Peruvian Cuisine)Seasoned ground beef patty with Peruvian huancaina sauce and encebollado (sauteed onion, tomato and Peruvian peppers) on a brioche bun served with sweet potato rounds.Located at: 4371 Old Harrodsburg Rd. #160 Lexington Burger Week

Merrick Burger and Barrel House Burger (Merrick Inn)Merrick Burger - 8oz of hand patted daily ground beef with your choice of cheese served with lettuce, tomato and onion.Barrel House Burger - 8oz of fresh ground beef, bacon, onion straws, smoked cheddar and Maker's BBQ SauceLocated at: 1074 Merrick Dr. Lexington Burger Week

Fiery Chipotle Burger (Mi Pequena Hacienda)Seasoned beef patty topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato and smothered in a chipotle barbecue sauce. Served with fries.Located at: 110 Cynthia Drive (Brannon Crossing) and 3501 Lansdowne Drive Lexington Burger Week

Crabby Cheese Burger (Mimi's Southern Style Cooking)Seasoned beef patty topped with southern style mac and cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Vegetarian option subs out the beef patty and bacon for a grilled portabella mushroom.Located at: 126 E New Circle Rd. Lexington Burger Week

Chili Frito Smashburger (Nic & Norman's)Quarter pound proprietary blend patty (chuck, short rib and brisket) topped with our house made chili, queso cheese, fresh roasted jalapenos, and fritos, served on a logo brioche bun.Located at: 135 W. Main St. Lexington Burger Week

Meat Grinder (O'Charley's)Half pound beef patty topped with BBQ baby back ribs, pepper jack cheese, two slices of ham and chipotle BBQ sauce.Located at: 2099 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington Burger Week

The Gambler (The Sage Rabbit)5 oz. house ground beef, creamy smoked paprika jack cheese, house Red Light Sauce and spicy pickle relish.Located at: 438 S. Ashland Ave Lexington Burger Week

The Divine Swine Burger (Stella's Kentucky Deli)Smoked pork, bacon, house made Molasses BBQ sauce, American Cheese & pickles on 1/3 pound of Kentucky beefLocated at: 143 Jefferson Street Lexington Burger Week

The Vegan Swine Burger (Stella's Kentucky Deli)Jackfruit, vegan Cheddar, Molasses BBQ & pickles on a house made Lentil Patty.Located at: 143 Jefferson Street Lexington Burger Week

Return of the Mac Burger (Tilty's Bob's)Double smash burger topped with creamy white cheddar mac & cheese, a slice of melted Gouda cheese and a drizzle of house made Not-So-Secret sauce loaded up on a Klosterman potato bun.Located at: 319 Cedar Street Lexington Burger Week

Huevos Locos Burger (Wild Eggs)A fresh Angus beef patty grilled to perfection, placed on hand sliced avocado, our house made ranchero salsa, crispy tortilla strips and an egg cooked your way. Finished with one homemade breakfast tot. Located at: 3735 Palomar Centre Dr. Lexington Burger Week

The Bandolero (Wild Eggs - Hamburg)Half pound Angus beef with queso, avocado & chipotle mayo stacked on top of fried potato casserole. Topped with an egg on a toasted brioche bun.Located at: 1925 Justice Dr. Lexington Burger Week

MS Zim's (Zim's Cafe)Stone Cross Farm patty seasoned with a secret blend of spices topped with soubise (a creamy onion sauce) and sautéed mushrooms.Located at: 215 West Main Street, Suite 25 Lexington Burger Week

