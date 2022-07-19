Meet the Kentuckians taking part in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships [PHOTOS]

Share Facebook

Dayson Sinkhorn is from Danville. Click on the "X" in the top right corner to find where to vote for him. USA Mullet Championships

12-year-old Skyler Shields is from Carlisle. Click on the "X" in the top right corner to find where to vote for him. USA Mullet Championships

16-year-old Josh Scott is a junior at Western Hills High School in Frankfort. Click on the "X" in the top right corner to find where to vote for him. USA Mullet Championships

14-year-old Leonard Brown lives in Artemus, Kentucky (Knox County) and will be a freshman at Barbourville City High School. Click on the "X" in the top right corner to find where to vote for him. USA Mullet Championships

3-year-old Axel Parks lives in Corbin. Click on the "X" in the top right corner to find where to vote for him. USA Mullet Championships

10-year-old Lucas Guy is from Barbourville. Click on the "X" in the top right corner to find where to vote for him. USA Mullet Championships

