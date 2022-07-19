Meet the Kentuckians taking part in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships [PHOTOS]
Voting is underway to see who has the country's best mullet, and many Kentuckians are taking part this year!
The following Kentuckians are taking part in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. As we learn of more Kentuckians competing, we will add them to this photo gallery.
CONTESTANTS:
Dayson Sinkhorn is from Danville. Click on the "X" in the top right corner to find where to vote for him.Photo by: USA Mullet Championships 12-year-old Skyler Shields is from Carlisle. Click on the "X" in the top right corner to find where to vote for him.Photo by: USA Mullet Championships 16-year-old Josh Scott is a junior at Western Hills High School in Frankfort. Click on the "X" in the top right corner to find where to vote for him.Photo by: USA Mullet Championships 14-year-old Leonard Brown lives in Artemus, Kentucky (Knox County) and will be a freshman at Barbourville City High School. Click on the "X" in the top right corner to find where to vote for him.Photo by: USA Mullet Championships 3-year-old Axel Parks lives in Corbin. Click on the "X" in the top right corner to find where to vote for him.Photo by: USA Mullet Championships 10-year-old Lucas Guy is from Barbourville. Click on the "X" in the top right corner to find where to vote for him.Photo by: USA Mullet Championships