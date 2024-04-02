Watch Now
PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage throughout central Kentucky

DJI_20240402124954_0054_D (1).JPG Lexington, Ky.Photo by: LEX 18 IMG_0427 (1).jpg Lexington, Ky.Photo by: LEX 18 IMG_4064.jpg Lexington, Ky.Photo by: LEX 18 IMG_0426 (1).jpg Lexington, Ky.Photo by: LEX 18 image (65).png Salvisa, Ky.Photo by: Provided to LEX 18. IMG_0435 (3).jpg Lexington, Ky.Photo by: LEX 18 STORM DAMAGE.jpg Lexington, Ky.Photo by: Provided to LEX 18. image (66).png S&S Tire on Richmond Road in Lexington, Ky.Photo by: Carol Ingle IMG_0364.jpg Mercer County, Ky.Photo by: LEX 18 IMG_6032.jpg Mercer County, Ky.Photo by: LEX 18 download - 2024-04-02T133929.136.jpg Olive Hill, Ky.Photo by: Chris Childers download - 2024-04-02T134229.372.jpg Lexington, Ky.Photo by: Cassidy Potter download (3).jpg Cisco RoadPhoto by: Lindsay Medley download (4).jpg Large tree down on Delong RoadPhoto by: Betsy Stevens download (5).jpg University Ave Lexington KY. UK CampusPhoto by: Robby download (6).jpg Photo by: Rosa Beltran

