Severe flooding hits Eastern Kentucky [PHOTOS]

Several Kentucky counties are recovering after severe flooding. Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for several counties. "We are currently experiencing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history," Beshear said in a press conference today.

296087317_10210015392137466_749924287135796412_n.jpg In Hindman, Ky.Photo by: Photo by Tyler Wolfe FloodingBuckhornSchoolPollack.jpg Inside Buckhorn SchoolPhoto by: Photo by LEX 18 FYxBAINX0AAfxM9.jpg The damage outside Buckhorn SchoolPhoto by: Photo by LEX 18 Bonnie Combs, Adelynn Bowling Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)Photo by: Timothy D. Easley/AP FYxbSa8X0AAPMRf.jpg In Hindman, KyPhoto by: Photo by LEX 18 FloodingBerkHindman.jpg From Hindman, KyPhoto by: Photo By LEX 18 FloodingGarrettBerk.jpg Flooding from the town of Garrett, near Hindman Ky.Photo by: Photo by LEX 18 20220728_120656.jpg A rescue crew near the Lost Creek community.Photo by: Photo by LEX 18 296001599_1146174862991781_7053658184495748826_n.jpg From Garrett, KyPhoto by: Photo by Tyler Clem

In Hindman, Ky.Photo by Tyler Wolfe
Inside Buckhorn SchoolPhoto by LEX 18
The damage outside Buckhorn SchoolPhoto by LEX 18
Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)Timothy D. Easley/AP
In Hindman, KyPhoto by LEX 18
From Hindman, KyPhoto By LEX 18
Flooding from the town of Garrett, near Hindman Ky.Photo by LEX 18
A rescue crew near the Lost Creek community.Photo by LEX 18
From Garrett, KyPhoto by Tyler Clem
