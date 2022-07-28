Severe flooding hits Eastern Kentucky [PHOTOS]
Several Kentucky counties are recovering after severe flooding. Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for several counties. "We are currently experiencing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history," Beshear said in a press conference today.
