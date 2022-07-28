Severe flooding hits Eastern Kentucky [PHOTOS]

Share Facebook

In Hindman, Ky. Photo by Tyler Wolfe

Inside Buckhorn School Photo by LEX 18

The damage outside Buckhorn School Photo by LEX 18

Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Timothy D. Easley/AP

In Hindman, Ky Photo by LEX 18

From Hindman, Ky Photo By LEX 18

Flooding from the town of Garrett, near Hindman Ky. Photo by LEX 18

A rescue crew near the Lost Creek community. Photo by LEX 18

From Garrett, Ky Photo by Tyler Clem

