#1: Hit Show: A stalker, Hit Show has raced within striking range in all three wins, including a sharp 5 1/2-length score in February’s Withers (G3) at Aqueduct two starts back, and he’ll seek to rebound after coming up a nose short as the favorite from just off the pace in the Wood Memorial (G2). The gray colt appears built for the 1 1/4 miles of the Kentucky Derby, and it’s possible to envision Hit Show being a factor with the right trip at Churchill Downs, but early positioning will be important. The grinding type probably doesn’t want to be too far back, and Hit Show faces a class check after taking the New York route, failing to earn a triple-digit Brisnet Speed rating from five starts. Coglianese Photography

#2: Verifying: Verifying exits a commendable second in the Blue Grass (G1) at Keeneland, missing by a neck to Tapit Trice, and his speed adds to the appeal. The 2023 Kentucky Derby lacks confirmed early types, and with a favorable start, Verifying is a candidate to be setting pace under a leading rider at Churchill Downs. COADY Photography

#3: Two Phil's: A midpack stalker, Two Phil’s switched to Turfway Park’s synthetic Tapeta track for his final prep, rolling to a 5 1/4-length win in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) in late March, registering a Kentucky Derby field-best 107 Brisnet Speed rating. Two Phil’s raced exclusively on dirt prior to the Jeff Ruby, winning or placing in six of his last seven starts. In fact, with eight career starts, he’s the most experienced member in the main body of the Kentucky Derby field along with Derma Sotogake (Major Dude, on the AE list, also has eight starts). COADY Photography

#4: Confidence Game: After leading all the way in his first two wins, Confidence Game showed his versatility winning the Rebel (G2) at Oaklawn Park in late February, rating just off the pace in fifth along the backstretch before commencing his rally on the far turn. The dark bay colt looked good recording a one-length win on the sloppy track, earning the necessary points for a Kentucky Derby berth. COADY Photography

#5: Tapit Trice: A powerful late runner, Tapit Trice will bring a four-race win streak into the Kentucky Derby, including stakes tallies in the Blue Grass (G1) and Tampa Bay Derby (G3). The long-striding gray colt has not broken sharply from the starting gate in those stakes appearances, waiting until the far turn and stretch to blow past rivals in the Tampa Bay Derby, but Tapit Trice progressed when stretching out to 1 1/8 miles in the Blue Grass, advancing closer on the first turn to stalk just behind the leaders along the backstretch. The hard-fought neck win may toughen him up for the Kentucky Derby, and if he can get into position by the top of the stretch, Tapit Trice will have every chance to prove best. Ryan Thompson Coglianese Photography

#6: Kingsbarns: Projected to show speed, Kingsbarns rates as a pacesetting candidate after leading from gate to wire in the Louisiana Derby (G2) at Fair Grounds. He enters the Kentucky Derby unbeaten from three starts, capturing his career debut at Gulfstream Park in mid-January and an allowance at Tampa Bay Downs four weeks later, and all three wins have come by comfortable margins. Bee Buck Photography

#7: Reincarnate: A frontrunning winner of January’s Sham (G3) at Santa Anita, Reincarnate will look to show speed from the Kentucky Derby starting gate. Whether he can make the lead is a fair question; the gray colt was outsprinted in the early stages of the Arkansas Derby (G1) before winding up third, but Reincarnate has the right jockey, as two of John Velazquez’s three wins have come on the front end. Benoit Photo

#8: Mage: A wire-to-wire debut winner at Gulfstream Park in late January, the chestnut colt finished an even fourth after a tardy break in the Fountain of Youth (G2). He missed the start in the Florida Derby, breaking last of 12 runners, and his ability to get out of the gate in the Kentucky Derby will be a legitimate concern given his inexperience, but Mage remains a talented prospect who can’t be completely dismissed if he gets the right trip. Coglianese Photo

#9: Skinner: Rallying third-place finishes in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) and San Felipe (G2) have stamped Skinner as a talented racehorse with the credentials to compete in the Kentucky Derby (G1). And if his pedigree is any indication, racing 1 1/4 miles at Churchill Downs may bring about a career-best performance from the bay colt. Bee Buck Photography

#10: Practical Move: The top-ranked contender out west, Practical Move will enter the Kentucky Derby on a three-race win streak, recording convincing triumphs in the San Felipe (G2) and Los Alamitos Futurity (G2) before courageously holding for a nose score in the Santa Anita Derby (G1), which has produced four of the last 11 Kentucky Derby winners. The long-striding bay colt likes to race up close, within striking range of the leaders, and Practical Move has taken an inside route to his last three victories. He’s never been worse than third in six career starts, and Practical Move and Forte are the only Kentucky Derby contestants to record three consecutive triple-digit Brisnet Speed ratings. Benoit Photo

#11: Disarm: Disarm has the look of an up-and-comer, a promising colt starting to figure things out following placings in his first two stakes appearances, but he will need to take a significant step forward to challenge in the Kentucky Derby. COADY Photography

# 12: Jace's Road: Jace's Road led all the way on slow fractions when romping in December’s Gun Runner S. at Fair Grounds, and the bay colt will attempt to race close to the pace in the Kentucky Derby. He did not advance upon the encouraging juvenile finale, opening 2023 with a well-beaten fifth in the Southwest (G3), and a weakening third after tracking a slow pace in the Louisiana Derby (G2). His recent Brisnet numbers are discouraging. The stakes winner’s tactical ability offers some hope for a minor award, but Jace’s Road’s form will make him one of the longest shots in the field. COADY Photography

#13: Sun Thunder: Fourth in the Southwest (G3). Second in the Risen Star (G2). Fifth in the Louisiana Derby (G2). Fourth in the Blue Grass (G1). By picking up Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying points in a quartet of prep races, Sun Thunder earned his ticket to the 2023 Kentucky Derby (G1). COADY Photography

#14: Angel of Empire: An off-the-pace runner, Angel of Empire displayed a terrific turn of foot in the Arkansas Derby (G1), surging from sixth to reach the lead by the top of the stretch, and the up-and-coming colt established himself as a serious Kentucky Derby contender while notching his first triple-digit Brisnet Speed rating (101). After a non-threatening second in his stakes debut, the Smarty Jones on New Year’s Day, Angel of Empire progressed with a hard-fought win in the Risen Star (G2) at Fair Grounds in mid-February. The bay sophomore may have to negotiate traffic in a 20-horse Kentucky Derby field, but Angel of Empire appears to be peaking at the right time of the year and his late punch can’t be dismissed. COADY Photography

#15: Forte: The Kentucky Derby favorite, Forte will bring a five-race win streak to the Kentucky Derby. He reeled off three consecutive Grade 1 wins last year to earn champion juvenile male honors, and the dark bay colt opened his three-year-old campaign with a sharp 4 1/2-length score in the Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park in early March. Classified as a stalker, Forte dug deep to win his final prep, the Florida Derby (G1) from well off the pace, and connections don’t want to be so far back along the backstretch of the Kentucky Derby. Forte, who is joined by Practical Move as the only contestants with three consecutive triple-digit Brisnet Speed ratings in advance of the Kentucky Derby, raced closer to the early leaders in previous wins, and he will take some beating with the right trip at Churchill Downs. COADY Photography

#16: Raise Cain: Raise Cain stamped his Kentucky Derby ticket in March’s Gotham (G3) over a one-turn mile, overcoming trouble to win going away by 7 1/2 lengths over a muddy Aqueduct track, but the late runner hasn’t displayed the same gusto in a pair of two-turn starts, finishing a non-threatening second in December’s Gun Runner S. and a well-beaten fifth in the Blue Grass (G1). Raise Cain will face a tall challenge trying to close from off the pace in the Kentucky Derby. Chelsea Durand Coglianese Photography

#17: Derma Sotogake: One of two Japanese horses in the Kentucky Derby field, Derma Sotogake established himself as a contender recording a fast win in the UAE Derby (G2), leading all the way to score by 5 1/2 lengths. The chestnut colt didn’t break as smoothly in previous starts, recording back-to-back stakes wins in Japan before opening 2023 with a third in the Saudi Derby (G3), but Derma Sotogake appears to be coming to hand at the right time for connections. Former UAE Derby contestants have fared poorly at Churchill Downs, but Derma Sotogake brings a different vibe to this year’s Run for the Roses. Dubai Racing Club

#18: Rocket Can: A projected stalker, Rocket Can will seek to establish up-close positioning in the Kentucky Derby. The gray colt rallied from fifth to win the Holy Bull (G3), and Rocket Can raced closer to the pace when second to Forte in the Fountain of Youth (G2) in early March. He must improve upon his last effort, failing to fire from off the pace when fourth as the favorite in the Arkansas Derby (G1), and early positioning appears key to Rocket Can’s chances in the Kentucky Derby. COADY Photography

#20: Continuar COADY Photography

#21: Cyclone Mischief: Can Cyclone Mischief become the third son of Into Mischief to win the Kentucky Derby (G1)? Third-place finishes behind champion Forte in the Fountain of Youth (G2) and Florida Derby (G1) suggest Cyclone Mischief has the talent to factor, and his pedigree doesn’t disagree. COADY Photography

#22: Mandarin Hero COADY Photography

#23: King Russell COADY Photography

