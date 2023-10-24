Picking award winners: Ol’ Elkhorn Pickers, community members honored by SCV

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For Karen Venis, looking out at a full multi-purpose room is such a relief, even years after she had the scary responsibility of trying to keep COVID-19 out of the assisted living facility she runs.

“When I think back about all the challenges COVID provided, how difficult those were, but most importantly the socialization and isolation that did and didn’t take place during that time, to see this room filled with people today, it is beyond wonderful,” she said before Tuesday’s morning’s Ministries Appreciation Breakfast.

Sayre Christian Village relies heavily on community partners to keep things moving along at its Lexington campus, and this morning, Venis and her staff awarded a handful of them with the Wayne B. Smith Giving with Kindness awards.

“For folks who are just pouring out their hearts and kindness, not just in senior living but the community at large,” she explained.

Among the honorees included members of the Ol’ Elkhorn Pickers Band.

“It is unbelievable! We are so blessed,” said band member David Rayborn, who was also honored to be given an award associated with Mr. Smith. Smith was a founding board member at Sayre and affiliated with Southland Christian Church.

Pastor Rayborn and his band members travel from venue to venue, playing their songs.

“I think we’re up to 35 assisted living homes, senior clubs, or senior we go to,” Rayborn said.

They do this free of charge and have developed quite a following in just the four years since the band’s inception.

“They show up in their van, have fun, and just bring the house down,” Mrs. Venis said.

Nowadays, it’s a full house once again, and for Karen Venis, a morning like this means just as much as it did to the award recipients.