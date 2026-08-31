Pike County man killed in ATV crash, Kentucky State Police say

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A 74-year-old Pikeville man died after an ATV overturned on an off-road trail in Pike County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers were notified of the crash at about 5:42 p.m. Aug. 27. The collision happened on an ATV trail off Booker Fork in the Pikeville community, KSP Post 9 said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation found that Billy Tackett was operating an ATV on the trail when the vehicle left the side of the trail and overturned.

Tackett was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by Trooper Cameron Whitaker. Kentucky State Police said personnel from KSP Post 9 and local first responder agencies assisted at the scene.