Pizzeria owner petitioning for Madison County to go 'wet'

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Not a single fist will be pounded into the dough at Apollo Pizza north of Richmond on Wednesday. This place is only open four days each week.

“We’re closed three days a week because we can’t staff it. There’s just not enough money in tips,” said Apollo co-owner, Wesley Browne.

Browne, who has a piece of several Apollo locations, says this one on Colonel Road in north Madison County is by far the least profitable because they can’t serve alcohol here. Much of Madison County, outside of the Richmond city limits is dry.

“People go across the county line to go out. You have to leave certain parts of Madison County. We want to have draught beer and wine and all the things people want to enjoy on a night out that they can’t get in this part of the county,” Browne said.

Browne is working diligently to make this happen. He’s in the process of acquiring the 7,590 signatures he’ll need on a petition in order to have this become a ballot measure in May’s primary election. If it doesn’t pass, he and his partners could have to make a radical decision.

“This location, if we don’t go 'wet' probably won’t stay here,” Browne indicated.

There is plenty of room for a beer garden out back, which Browne would like to add. But if this part of town remains dry, he won’t be able to do it.

Right now Browne says he has collected more than 7,000 signatures, but some of those are duplicates. He’s hoping to top the 10,000 mark by February 7 to ensure the measure appears on the ballot.

“Let me put it this way,” he said of opening this location. “I wouldn’t open another one in a dry area. But here we are and we’re going for it,” he added.

If you’re a registered voter, eligible to vote in primary elections, and would like to sign Mr. Browne’s petition, follow this link.