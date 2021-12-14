Watch
News

Actions

Plane owners collect belongings, clean-up continues at Danville-Boyle County Airport

items.[0].videoTitle
Clean-up continues after 13 planes destroyed
poster_416c3359b78442bdadaa8654490232b6 (1).jpg
Posted at 7:45 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 19:45:39-05

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are in clean-up mode at the Danville-Boyle County Airport after 13 small planes were destroyed in this weekend's storm.

"It's under there somewhere!" Louis Bourgois said when pointing to a pile of twisted metal. His plane, which he has been building for 22 years, was underneath it all. It was almost ready to fly, but it will never see the skies now.

"That was the left wing right there," he said pointing to what's left of his plane. "It's all balled up beneath the wreckage."

With his passion project destroyed, he took pictures for the insurance company Monday afternoon.

Other plane owners have also been to the airport since Saturday to take photos and collect any personal belongings.

Meanwhile, crews started to clean up all the metal that was tossed across the airport's giant field out front.

"It's a mess," one of the crew members said. "It's bad, definitely."

They piled all of the metal together so it'd be easier to haul off. Next, a company is scheduled to come by on Wednesday to chop up the planes into parts, some of which may be sold.

While many of the plane owners LEX 18 spoke to said this has been a heartbreaking experience, they said they are happy no one got hurt.

One woman said she is praying for those in the hardest-hit parts of the state like Mayfield.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!