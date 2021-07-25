Podcast: On Her Turf shines light on women athletes at the Games

Simone Biles. Katie Ledecky, Naomi Osaka. These female athletes, and scores of others, are sure to shine on the world stage during these Tokyo Olympics. But for decades leading up to these Games, and still today, women athletes have had to fight to play on a level field with their male counterparts.

In their Olympic podcast On Her Turf, hosts M.J. Acosta-Ruiz and Lindsay Czarniak shine a light on the women competing at the Tokyo Games. They also look back at the amazing accomplishments of female Olympians from Games past and the barriers many had to break through to get there.

In this first episode, Czarniak and Acosta-Ruiz introduce American shooter Mary Tucker, who reflects on her journey to the Games and how it felt to be among the first athletes to compete in Tokyo. Later, the hosts welcome U.S. softball legends Jessica Mendoza and Lisa Fernandez to discuss the state of diversity in softball and the future of the sport.

For more episodes of On Her Turf, check out Apple Podcasts or listen below:

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/on-her-turf/episodes/fc9f32d4-fe92-4727-a6d8-8bb0b10a01e8