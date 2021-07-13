Podcast: Inside the hardest workouts of Olympic athletes

Olympians train hard.

For many, it’s their job to push harder and longer and heavier than us mortals do. When we say “no way” and bump up against our limits, they endure. But the net effects of all those watts and miles and grunts aren’t only measured in washboard abs, records held and medals won: The discomfort of the most unbearable workouts is in a way the reward, giving meaning and value to the endeavor of athletic excellence and creating a bond between those who understand how much ache is required for gold.

In this episode of The Podium podcast, hear Carlin Isles, Chloe Dygert and other Team USA athletes recount some of their worst workouts. Plus, weightlifter Kate Nye gives her insight on breaking through to new bests and Canadian rower Gabrielle Smith joins us from Tokyo with her coach Gavin McKay to talk about reaching the body’s limits and teambuilding through discomfort. Episode 11 also features Ahmed Fareed’s telling of Kerri Strug’s 1996 display of toughness.

