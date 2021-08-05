Podcast: Krysta Palmer kept finding new ways to reach the Games

Krysta Palmer kept stumbling into new ways to channel her inner Olympian. After a knee injury sidetracked her gymnastics activities, Palmer was drawn to trampoline, where she set her sights on making the Olympics. Sidelined by more knee issues, Palmer eyed the diving board at the local pool and at the ripe old age of 20, took up the sport.

Now she’s an Olympic bronze medalist.

Palmer talks in detail to In The Village host Elizabeth Beisel about her circuitous Olympic journey, her amazing experiences at the Opening Ceremony and in the Athlete’s Village and bringing her lucky ring to Tokyo.

In The Village is your golden ticket into the one of the most exclusive areas of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games – the Athlete’s Village. For more episodes of In The Village, go to Amazon Music or below:

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/in-the-village-nbc-olympics/episodes/23c47cc1-fef6-4ffd-98a9-42dbc1163516