The Podium: Elana Meyers Taylor's situation highlights challenges for women Olympians

American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor’s unfortunate situation at the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics has been well documented. Picked as one of Team USA’s flag-bearers at the Opening Ceremony, Meyers Taylor tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving and had to spend several days in isolation.

But what does Meyers Taylor’s ordeal say about the challenges that women Olympians face? Meyers Taylor joins The Podium on Day 8 of the podcast to discuss her experience, and how she dealt with having to isolate away from her husband and 2-year-old son.

Meyers Taylor also talks about dealing with unscheduled interruptions, and how while most of her daily workouts and meals are carefully prepared, she has to remain adaptable because she’s also raising her child.

Later in the podcast, On Her Turf blog editor Alex Azzi joins the show to talk more about gender equality at the Olympics, and what more needs to be done.