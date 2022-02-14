Watch
The Podium: How 'the grab' can make or break a gold medal run

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Nicholas Goepper of Team United States performs a trick during the Freestyle Skiing Big Air training session on Day 2 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougang.
Posted at 3:04 AM, Feb 14, 2022
“The grab” is an important nuance of snowboarding or skiing. Successful grabs can make the difference in getting on the podum, but a slip-up can prove costly. 

In freeskiing events, the ski grab makes a trick that much better. In snowboard cross, it can make athletes more aerodynamic. 

Day 9’s episode of The Podium starts with three American freeskiers – Nick Goepper, Mac Forehand and Colby Stevenson – who describe the levels of complication and variation when it comes to the different kinds of tricks. They also talk about what happens if they miss a grab and times when grabbing the sharp skis result in a cut hand.

Then, Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner – fresh off an exhilarating gold medal in mixed snowboard cross – join the podcast to discuss the effect of grabs on snowboarding. Jacobellis reflects on the pivotal mistake she made while attempting a grab near the finish line at the 2006 Winter Olympics, costing her the gold medal.

