Police asking for help identifying vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run near Transylvania University

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on November 21 around 12:49 a.m. near Transylvania University.

According to a Facebook post, the vehicle is believed to be a white SUV with an oversized sunroof and is expected to have damage to the front passenger bumper, hood, and windshield from the collision.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Anna Kolokotsas, who was pronounced dead at UK Hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Lexington Police Department.