Police called for welfare check a day before murders on Rogers Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police went to the home of Monday's double homicide twice on Sunday. One of those times was for a welfare check.

According to public records obtained by LEX 18, someone from that address called dispatchers at 8:33 a.m. and said the "complex has been stalking her and hacking into her phone."

One police unit showed up at 9:46 a.m. stayed for around ten minutes and then left.

Another call came in at around 8:28 p.m. from someone requesting a welfare check at the address because someone at the address said she was "in a cult" and was "in fear of her life."

Dispatcher notes say the caller mentioned the subject was at the address with her two children. Two units went to the apartment for that call, arrived at 8:48 p.m., stayed for about an hour, and left.

Due to the ongoing nature of this case, police were not able to share details about what happened and why they left.

Police say officers were called to the Parkway Plaza Apartments on Rogers Road at around 7:20 p.m. Monday in response to an injured person. When officers got to the scene, they located three injured subjects.

Coroner's reports say the children were stabbed to death.

There will be a balloon release on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. in front of the memorial.