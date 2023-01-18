Police: Car crashes into home after fleeing traffic stop in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nicholasville Police say an SUV crashed through a fence and hit the side of a house after brushing an officer while trying to drive away from a traffic stop.

Assistant Chief Michael Fleming says an officer tried to stop an SUV along Maple Leaf Lane around 8:30 p.m. He says the SUV kept driving to a cul-de-sac where the two vehicles circled for a moment.

Fleming says the officer got out of his cruiser and ordered the SUV to stop with his gun pulled. He says the SUV sped away, brushing the officer, who was not hurt.

As the SUV sped away, Fleming says it lost control at Third Street and Maple Street, crashing through a fence and coming to rest against a house. He says the three people inside tried to run. He says police caught two of them and are still looking for the third.

He said the driver will likely face charges of fleeing and evading and wanton endangerment. He says no one was hurt in the incident and there is no serious damage to the house.

