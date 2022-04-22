Watch
Police confirm swatting incident in Lexington

Police
Police
Posted at 9:04 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 21:04:16-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Police in Lexington have reported a swatting call in the city.

The incident occurred on Thursday at approximately 2 p.m. when they received a call about a shooting with a victim on Robertson Street.

Once on scene, police found that there was nothing. No victim and no shooting. Upon further review, all indications pointed toward this being a swatting incident.

Lexington Police haven't been the only ones facing this issue. Reports from Bath County also have swatting calls happen.

There have also been swatting calls and active threats toward Morehead State University and St. Clarie Medical Center in Morehead.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andy Beshear officially signed a bill that makes swatting a felony in Kentucky.

