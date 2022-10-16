Police investigate vandalism of Bardstown police officer memorial

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An area of Nelson County honoring a police officer killed nearly 10 years ago has been damaged and now police are looking for who is responsible.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, the memorial area at the ramp of exit 34 on Bluegrass Parkway was vandalized between Sunday, October 9 and Thursday, Oct 13.

The memorial is for Officer Jason Ellis who was shot and killed on his was home from work in 2013.

A metal memorial flag was removed from the memorial site and property was damaged, according to authorities.

Anyone with any information on this vandalism is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

Also, the Sheriff's Office says My Old Kentucky Home FOP Lodge 43 has posted a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.