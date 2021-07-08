Police: Man impersonating officer frisked 2 people, confiscated firearm in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday for impersonating a police officer while wearing a police vest and carrying a "realistic" pellet gun.

Police said Zachary A. Trussell approached two fishermen Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial WMA wildlife area of Rogers Gap Road. Trussell allegedly identified himself to the fishermen as law enforcement, patted them down and confiscated one of their personal firearms.

The suspect has been charged with impersonating a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police are asking anyone who has had a similar interaction with Trussell in Georgetown or central Kentucky to contact Det. Steve Quire at 502-863-7855.