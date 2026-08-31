Flemingsburg Police: No credible threat found in viral ‘Cat in the Hat’ social media trend

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Flemingsburg Police Department is reassuring families that there is no credible threat to local schools following concerns about a viral social media trend known as the “Cat in the Hat” trend.

In a statement released Sunday, Police Chief Daniel Pollock said the department has investigated reports of social media accounts using the name or image of the children's book character to post lists of Kentucky schools and students along with messages suggesting the character is “coming for” those individuals. The posts have appeared on platforms including TikTok and Snapchat and often feature AI-generated images or videos.

Pollock said law enforcement has found no evidence of a specific or imminent threat to Fleming County Schools, students or staff.

“After reviewing the information available to our agency, we have found no reason to believe there is a credible threat to Fleming County Schools or to any school, student, or staff member in our community,” Pollock said.

While authorities believe the trend may be intended as a prank or internet challenge, officials said they are continuing to monitor the situation and are taking any threats involving schools seriously.

The department said school resource officers, school administrators and staff have reviewed the information and will continue to follow established threat-assessment and safety protocols. Police are also maintaining communication with Fleming County Schools and other law enforcement agencies.

Officials acknowledged that even online content later determined to be a hoax can create anxiety for students, parents and school employees.

The department is encouraging parents to talk with their children about online safety and to report any messages, images or posts that reference them, their school or make them feel unsafe. Families are advised to save screenshots of concerning content and share them with school officials or law enforcement.

Police also warned against sharing personal information online, such as addresses, school schedules or locations, and urged students not to interact with or investigate suspicious accounts themselves.

Pollock noted that creating or sharing content that threatens a school or student can result in serious legal consequences.

“What may begin as a joke or a trend can quickly become a crime when it causes fear and disrupts a school,” Pollock said. “We will investigate and pursue charges when the facts support it.”

Anyone with information or concerns is asked to contact Fleming County Dispatch at 606-845-2121 or report concerns directly to school administrators or school resource officers.