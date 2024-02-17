POLICE: One arrested in connection to Lexington Traditional Bank robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has been arrested in connection to the Traditional Bank robbery that occurred in Lexington on Thursday.

71-year-old Richard D. Hudson was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery by the Lexington Police Department, according to a release.

Police say detectives in the personal crimes unit used the Real-Time Intelligence Center, traffic cameras, and license plate readers to help identify the suspect.

The release says that the Charleston, West Virginia, Police Department assisted with the arrest and investigation. It also says that Hudson is currently being held at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, WV.