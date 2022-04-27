POLICE: Recovered body from Danville pond matches description of missing man

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Danville Police Department continued the search for missing Avery Spicer on Tuesday morning.

With the help of Kentucky Fish & Wildlife's aquatic cameras and a Stanford Fire drone, they searched the last known location of Spicer on Shannon Way off the Danville Bypass just past Cattleman’s Steak House.

They were able to recover the body of a biracial male matching the description of Spicer. The Boyle County Coroner's Office pronounced the man was dead at the scene.

There is an ongoing investigation.

