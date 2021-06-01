Police: Speed likely a factor in deadly Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were killed Monday night after a crash in Scott County, police said.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said a car carrying four people hit another car at about 10:15 p.m. on Carrick Pike, lost control and hit a utility pole.

Two passengers in the first car died at the scene. The two others were taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with minor injuries.

No one in the second vehicle was hurt.

Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved at this time.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

