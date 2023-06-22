Police: Two children hospitalized after taking candy from stranger at park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police confirmed two children had THC in their systems after the children were offered candy by a stranger at Duncan Park.

Police tell us the children reported feeling sick and were taken to a local hospital. They were treated and released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app.