Police: Two children hospitalized after taking candy from stranger at park

police
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 10:48:52-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police confirmed two children had THC in their systems after the children were offered candy by a stranger at Duncan Park.

Police tell us the children reported feeling sick and were taken to a local hospital. They were treated and released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app.

