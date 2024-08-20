Beshear and Vance clash over abortion comment

(LEX 18) — Coming off the heels of his DNC speech, Governor Andy Beshear made the media rounds on Tuesday, reiterating his message on reproductive freedom and sounding his support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

“Elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and protect reproductive freedom!” the Kentucky governor shouted during the convention.

Tuesday morning, Beshear interviewed on MSNBC’s 'Morning Joe' where he dragged Donald Trump and JD Vance for their stance.

“JD vance calls pregnancy resulting from rape 'inconvenient.' An inconvenience is traffic. I mean, make him go through this,” Beshear said in part.

Not long after, JD Vance fired back on social media. His tweet read, “What the hell is this? Why is@AndyBeshearKY wishing that a member of my family would get raped?!? What a disgusting person.”

What the hell is this?



Why is @AndyBeshearKY wishing that a member of my family would get raped?!?



What a disgusting person. https://t.co/11Kp1h92MN — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 20, 2024

In an interview with MSNBC, Andrea Mitchell asked Beshear if that’s what he meant, and he responded, “Of course not. It's ridiculous, but it's also deflection. JD Vance knows that he and Trump are so wrong on this issue, so he's trying to make himself the victim.”

A real victim, Beshear said, is Hadley Duvall, a Kentucky rape survivor who was impregnated by her stepdad when she was just 12-years-old.

Duvall, who’s been a supporter of Beshear since his reelection bid, shared her story on stage at night one of the DNC, calling out Donald Trump.

“He calls it a beautiful thing. What is so beautiful about a child having to carry her parent's child?” said Duvall.

Duvall’s story, according to Beshear, is the reason reproductive rights must be front and center this election – a message he continues to amplify in his support of the Harris Walz ticket.

“For her to have gone through what she went through, to have no options if it were today, is just wrong and I think everyone can agree with that,” said Beshear.

A spokesperson for the Republican Party of Kentucky issued the following statement after Beshear's appearance on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe.’

"All this talk about the Parable of the Good Samaritan rings hollow when you condone vile attacks. Rape is an abhorrent crime that no one—no one—should ever endure, including Senator Vance's family. Andy Beshear should be ashamed for suggesting that any human being, let alone a political opponent, deserves such trauma. He must immediately retract this disgraceful remark and publicly apologize to the Vance family."