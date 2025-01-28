Beshear reacts after Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from WHO

(LEX 18) — On Tuesday morning, Governor Andy Beshear posted a video on social media addressing the withdraw of the U.S. from the World Health Organization after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20.

The post from Beshear read, "Withdrawing from the WHO will leave us with less data and fewer options to stop future health threats."

"We’ve got to focus on the things that keep our people safe — as a nation, and as a commonwealth," Beshear added. "As Governor of Kentucky, I’m going to remain focused on that for our people, no matter what."

In the video, Beshear concluded by talking about the current matters that Kentucky leaders are continuing to work on throughout the commonwealth.

"Today, we're going to work on creating new jobs, and continuing to fund things like infrastructure and accessible health care," Beshear stated.

