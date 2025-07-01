'Big, ugly bill': Beshear reacts to Senate approving Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reacted to the news that the Senate approved President Trump's "big, beautiful bill" on Tuesday afternoon in a vote that saw Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.

Nearly every Republican in the chamber voted to advance the bill, however, Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Susan Collins of Maine voted "no" on the bill.

Beshear released the following statement in opposition of the bill that will now move to the house:

With the passage of the "big, ugly bill,” the U.S. Senate said it was okay to fire 20,000 Kentucky health-care workers, close 35 rural hospitals in our state and throw over 200,000 of our people off insurance. This ain't right, and we're going to keep raising our voice and standing up for our Kentucky families, who deserve better.

President Trump has said he wants the bill on his desk by the Fourth of July, but on Tuesday acknowledged it could take longer.

“Nothing’s easy because we made a great big bill,” he said. “We added everything in there for everybody, and it’s also a beautiful economic development bill — great for the border, great for low taxes.”

