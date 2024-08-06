'I fully support this new ticket...': Gov. Andy Beshear responds to Harris' running mate pick

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear addressed the news of Vice President Kamala Harris selecting Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday, following reports that he was on Harris' short list to be selected for the role.
Beshear posted on social media that he fully supports the Harris/Walz ticket.
It was an honor to be considered in this process, but @Tim_Walz is a great friend and a great choice. I fully support this new ticket and will work to elect @KamalaHarris as our next President of the United States.— Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) August 6, 2024