Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

'I fully support this new ticket...': Gov. Andy Beshear responds to Harris' running mate pick

Andy Beshear
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the American Rescue Plan Act at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Andy Beshear
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear addressed the news of Vice President Kamala Harris selecting Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday, following reports that he was on Harris' short list to be selected for the role.

Beshear posted on social media that he fully supports the Harris/Walz ticket.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18