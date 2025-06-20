KY attorney general says he supports Trump's efforts to deport 'Tren de Aragua' gang

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman expressed his support for President Donald Trump's efforts to deport members of the South American gang, "Tren De Aragua."

According to a release, Attorney General Coleman joined a 25-state coalition in filing a brief, standing behind Trump's use of executive authority to deport what he describes as, "a violent Venezuelan gang designated as a foreign terrorist organization."

“There is no place in Kentucky or anywhere in our country for violent criminals and drug traffickers who have come here illegally,” said Coleman. “President Trump continues acting to protect Americans and legal immigrants, which is exactly what Kentuckians elected him to do.”

The brief, the release read, was filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and notes that Trump is using his authority "under Article II of the U.S. Constitution and the Alien Enemies Act" to remove alleged members of "hostile organizations."

The release concluded, "The brief strongly urges the court to allow federal authorities to continue removing dangerous illegal immigrants to protect American families."

Read the full brief here.