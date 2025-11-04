Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Senator Mitch McConnell reacts to death of former Vice President Dick Cheney

(LEX 18) — Following the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney at 84, Senator Mitch McConnell released a statement expressing his condolences and remembering him as "deeply patriotic."

"America’s 46th Vice President and President of the Senate will be remembered for decades of deeply patriotic and highly capable service to our republic," McConnell stated. "From the highest reaches of power in Washington, Dick Cheney served with a profound and humble appreciation for the rules, principles, and institutions that sustain America’s experiment in self-governance."

McConnell went on to commend Cheney for his "organizational competence, far-sighted vision, and sheer force of will..."

"From his stewardship of the Department of Defense from the end of the Cold War through the Gulf War to his steady counsel to President Bush when terrorists launched a war against America on September 11, 2001, his intellect, experience, and resolve made America safer," McConnell added. "As grave threats to our security continue to loom, his commitment to American leadership will remain a lesson."

McConnell sent his condolences to Vice President Cheney’s wife, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and the entire Cheney family.

In addition, the chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky released the following statement:

"Vice President Dick Cheney’s leadership and commitment to conservative principles helped define the Republican Party for a generation,” said RPK Chairman Robert J. Benvenuti III. “Our party and our nation salute his service and extend our prayers and condolences to the Cheney family.”

