'That will be the Trump tax:' Beshear says tariffs on Canada, Mexico will cause rising prices

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear responded to the tariffs that President Donald Trump initiated on Canada and Mexico on Tuesday.

Beshear posted a video on social media in which he stated that gas prices will go up due to the tariffs on Canada, along with the cost of vegetables, fruit, and meats at the grocery store.

"And the amount things will cost more is the Trump tax on you and your family," Beshear stated. "The extra amount you pay, that's the Trump tax."

See the full video response below.