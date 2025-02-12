Watch Now
Trump Jr. piggybacks on remarks made by Lexington businessman about Mitch McConnell

(LEX 18) — Lexington-based businessman Nate Morris posted on social media, "The last thing Kentucky needs is another puppet for Mitch McConnell running for office." Donald Trump Jr. responded to that post, piggybacking on the sentiment.

Morris stated in the social media video, "I think President Trump needs less of these weak, career politicians running for office and more outside businessmen who are gonna fight for his 'america first' agenda."

"I'm not going to let Mitch McConnell dictate whether I run or not," Morris stated.

Trump Jr. responded to the video posting, "If you're running for office, especially in Kentucky, and you want my support, don't even bother reaching out to me unless you're willing to publicly oppose Mitch McConnell like this."

Morris noted that he has not made a decision on whether he will run for senator or governor in Kentucky at this time.

