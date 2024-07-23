What’s next? Political Science expert discusses Presidential race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dr. Stephen Voss feels as if the likely nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris to the top of the ticket will have some initial polling benefits for Democrats, but the end result might not move the earth as much as some seem to think.

“After Lyndon Baines Johnson steps down, the democrats lose. After Harry Truman pulls out the democrats lose,” he said of the previous times we’ve seen a switch mid-campaign. “But people are getting the cause and effect backwards. Their party was already in trouble, and basically substituting the nominee didn’t help,” he added.

Dr. Voss thinks the result could be the same this time around, and he does believe nothing will derail this movement now to nominate the Vice President during next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“Rather than fight it out, the Democrats are focused on getting the candidate that seems obvious and they can all agree on quickly to get moving,” he stated.

Dr. Voss believes the party does not want to get to Chicago while showing cracks in the foundation and that nominating Kamala Harris will give them the best chance at unifying the party behind the candidate and running mate.

“We like to think the name at the top of the ticket makes a huge difference, but it really doesn’t. People’s politics have deeper roots than any one person or personality,” he continued.

He’s not certain that a Harris candidacy will motivate women or younger voters who otherwise might’ve sat out this cycle.

“The idea that women suddenly flock to a candidate because she’s a woman doesn’t really hold up. I would not be surprised to see some significant movement in the polls with Kamala Harris, even quickly and in a positive way. People weren’t looking forward to the Biden/Trump rematch, so Harris entering will make people happy at first. But, as the campaign proceeds, people thinking of voting for Trump will be reminded why they didn’t want to vote for the Democrats.