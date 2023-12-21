Powell County firefighter laid to rest after cancer battle

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Family and friends are remembering a longtime Stanton Fire Department volunteer who passed away this week after a battle with lung cancer.

Maj. Robert Mason, 53, was laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon after his passing on Sunday.

Mason served with the department for roughly 25 years. He was diagnosed with the deadly disease just months ago, according to his colleagues at the fire department.

"He got sick, they flew him to the hospital in Lexington and that's when they found out he had cancer. And that's right at three months ago," said assistant fire chief Eddie Barnes.

Barnes said his friendship with Mason began three decades ago and described him as a man with dedication to service and to his family, and with a sense of humor. He added Mason could be a "prankster."

"He was always laughing, joking around at stuff like that," Barnes said.

The fire department hosted a benefit for Mason and his family earlier this month, in hopes of providing some financial relief. They are continuing to collect donations to assist them in covering funeral expenses and other costs moving forward.

"One of these days it might be our family, it might be your family that's in that situation. And it doesn't matter who it is," Barnes said. "As a community we have to come together and help these people. Because that's what we do."

If you would like to donate to the Mason family, the fire department asks that checks or money orders be brought to the fire headquarters at 120 Court St. in Stanton. A memo line should include "Mason family". 100% of the proceeds will go to his family.