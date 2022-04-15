Power restored in Lexington after strong storms hit the region

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The power outages that resulted from Wednesday night’s storms still hadn’t been rectified in certain parts of Lexington by Friday morning.

“We came to the barbershop to get our hair cut and I brought my laptop, battery pack, I’ve got my phone, the kids’ iPads, so we’re charging our devices while we got our hair cut,” said Kent Wedding.

Mr. Wedding wasn’t alone. As he left the shop, located in the Chevy Chase section of town, one of his neighbors drove by and alerted him that her power had just been restored to her home. Kent left hoping to find the same situation once he got home.

Business owners were also more than inconvenienced by the outages. Inside Suggins restaurant, the lights came back on around 8:30 Friday morning, but the phone and TV connections were still out. Co-owner, Bryce Steele had to shut the place down yesterday, along with his Tulip Bistro next door. Not only did that hurt his bottom line, but it had a big impact on his employees.

“The servers, the bartenders, and hosts who didn’t get to come in and make their end of the money,” he said of his staff members after getting an unexpected day off on Thursday.

Both Steele and Wedding were understanding of the situation while trying to make the best of things.

“We have baseball and things like that, so we’re out of the house being active, so it’s all good,” Wedding said of what he’s been doing to keep himself and the kids occupied during this time.

Mr. Steele said the power outages don’t happen often, but losing a full day of business has him thinking about his options.

“Being in an older neighborhood like Chevy Chase with the trees everywhere, and the power lines aren’t buried like they are in some newer neighborhoods, so that generator may be coming in the near future. That was said multiple times yesterday,” he said.

